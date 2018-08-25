Jennifer Garner was reportedly not in a good mood after recently stopping by ex-husband Ben Affleck's house in Brentwood, California. Following their meeting on August 22, the 46-year-old actress reportedly convinced the father-of-three to head to a rehabilitation facility to seek treatment once again for alcohol addiction.

According to People, Garner was seen leaving the actor's place "upset and shaking."

She later returned to Ben's home with an unidentified woman to drive him to a treatment facility in Malibu. A source told the website: "He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it."

Ben has previously gone to rehab in 2001. In March 2017, Ben revealed he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The Daredevil co-actors shocked everyone by announcing their split in 2015 and later filed for a divorce in April 2017. The couple is seeking joint custody of their three children — Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet.

Meanwhile, in February, Timothy Affleck had spoken out about some major issues surrounding his sons -- Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck -- in a rare interview with Grazia magazine.

Timothy blamed Hollywood for the Batman star's alcohol issues and his divorce from Garner. He said: "I think that's been a major factor in Ben's drinking. You're kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family. It affects your whole life. I think that's one of the dangers of the film industry."

Dishing out more about Ben's split with then-wife of 10 years, Timothy again stressed that it was because of their work life that their family life was spoiled. He said: "It's very difficult to balance family life in the midst of global stardom. It's a hard, taxing life."

"In the world outside of the entertainment industry, marriages end all the time. It's as common as dishwater, it's nothing to dither about," senior Affleck said.