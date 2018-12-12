Jennifer Aniston has a habit of amazing her fans. Recently, she shed light on some of her habits that included watching television naked.

Jennifer Aniston is currently busy promoting her latest Netflix original movie Dumplin'. As part of her promotional events, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she and Ellen got honest with each other on several topics and revealed some racy secrets as well.

During the talk show, Jennifer and the host sat for a game called, Burning Questions. In the game, the host asks a personal question and they each have to answer what the first thing that comes to their mind. As per the rules, the answer should be as honest as it possibly can.

Both Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres have known each other for years, but on the show, Jennifer surprised Ellen on several occasions. Ellen started the game by asking simple questions to Jennifer like, "What's the weirdest thing you have ever done to make money?" For this, the Friends TV series star replied, "I cut hair in the eight, ninth grade and made $10 a haircut."

Upon asking about the name of her first celebrity crush, Jennifer stated that it was Shaun Cassidy. Ellen also asked Jennifer about the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager, for which, Jennifer stated that when she was around 17 years old, she sneaked out with her best friend Dre to the palladium and danced on top of boxes.

At the same time, the 49-year-old Jennifer Aniston also divulged her startling habit. Ellen asked Jennifer, "Besides making love, showering, or swimming, what is something else you've enjoyed doing naked?"

To which the actress instantly replied, "Watch TV."