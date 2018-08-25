Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in between a long custody battle. It was recently reported that Brad and Angelina mutually decided to call a truce for the betterment of their six children. There is a recent report that alleged that Pitt is getting help from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston when it comes to getting custody of his kids.

A recent report from NW claimed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie actor is trying extremely hard to gain permanent custody of all his six children and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, is reportedly going to take the stand in the court to show his dedication as a father.

"Jen is appalled at the way Brad's being treated and will do anything she can to get him through this," added the insider. "She's more than willing to stand up as a character witness and reiterate that Brad is a dedicated, responsible dad who lives a clean and sober life."

The alleged tipster went on to suggest that Aniston was touched when she saw Pitt's dedication towards his six children he has with Angelina Jolie.

"She figures standing up for him before a judge is the least she could do."

It was reported by People that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston haven't seen each other in ages. At the same time, both Brad and Angelina have reportedly reached a temporary custody agreement over their six children. Even Gossip Cop debunked the report and stated that Jennifer would not be able to provide testimony that would depict him [Brad Pitt] as a "devoted dad."

This is not the first time when the rumors have surfaced about the alleged reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Ever since Brad and Jennifer announced their separation from their respective partners, there were many who hoped that the former couple will reconcile their differences and get back together for the second time. It was recently reported that Brad and Jennifer are seriously considering to feature in a film for the first time. The former couple previously shared screen space in FRIENDS TV series where the Fight Club movie actor had a hilarious cameo.

"It's not like they would be playing lovers or anything, but the project is in the romantic comedy genre and their characters would cross paths. The movie producers are really excited and feel this would be dynamite casting," alleged the insider.

However, Gossip Cop debunked these movie reunion claims and noted that the Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not returning as a couple.