Temporary Korean boy band JBJ want to extend their contracts beyond seven months as they enjoy popularity.

JBJ is composed of Noh Tae Hyun, Kwon Hyun Bin, Takada Kenta, Kim Sang Gyun, Jin Longguo and Kim Dong Han, former contestants on the Korean survival audition TV show "Produce 101" Season 2 which ran from April to June 2017.

The boy band released their new album "True Colors" last January 17 and during the album showcase, they talked about their music and future.

"It seems like we just debuted yesterday, but we already have a second album. I'm proud, and I sincerely thank our fans," said Kwon Hyun Bin, who started as a model under YGKPlus.

Noh Tae Hyun said in their new album, they wanted "to show each and every members' individual colors. All our songs contain stories of us and our fans, so it's an album that I feel affection for."

With the second album, JBJ members are hoping that they will win their first TV music show trophy.

"We were a candidate for No. 1 while promoting 'Fantasy,' but we didn't win, so I would like to be No. 1," said Takada Kenta.

JBJ debuted in October and their contracts will expire in April. It is still being discussed if their contracts will be extended and members are willing to promote longer.

Noh Tae Hyun said, "I think the matter of extension is important. We have a big desire to be with fans for a long time and make good memories with them. I also wonder if the word 'extension' is burdensome for the fans. I hope they'll be happy. All of us want the contract extension."

"We are always in discussion with our agency about going in a good direction. Just like how we became JBJ after discussing about going in a good direction, we are in continuous discussion [about contract extension]," added Kwon Hyun Bin.

Takada Kenta said they "talk often at the dorm. We talk about what we're going to do in the future. I hope we'll be able to keep showing good sides of ourselves."