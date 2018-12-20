Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are finally getting married after eight years of dating. The "Transporter" star and the Victoria's Secret Angel will tie the knot at a New Year's Eve ceremony in the Hollywood Hills. The couple has an 18-month-old son.

The couple, who first met in 2010, got engaged in January 2016. Sources close to the couple told MailOnline they had planned to marry in 2017 but decided to hold off until after M&S model Rosi, gave birth to Jack.

The supermodel is not slowing down, most recently landing in third place on Forbes' annual list of the world's best-paid supermodels in November - with earnings of a staggering $13.5 million in just 12 months.

Speaking about their plans for their big day earlier this year, Rosie told Harpers Bazaar: 'We've been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along.'

'We definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us; we're so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.'

In a discussion with Harper's Bazaar Australia, Rosie treated readers to the secrets to her incredible post-pregnancy figure.

The blonde beauty said she took fellow supermodel Elle Macpherson's advice in 'taking her time' to ping back into shape.

"I think I have felt the pressure, but more so from myself than anyone else. I'm not one for extreme diets so it has taken time and it's really just now that I have started feeling more comfortable," she told the publication.

While her significant other is wrapping up shooting with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for their "Fast and the Furious" spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. Jason Statham will be starring alongside fellow Brit Idris Elba.