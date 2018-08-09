On August 6, 1945, US B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped "Little Boy," which destroyed most of Hiroshima and killed 140,000 people. Exactly two days later on August 9, 1945, another US bomber dropped the atomic bomb "Fat Man" on Nagasaki that killed approximately 70,000 people and left thousands of others injured.

Smoke rises more than 60,000 feet into the air over Nagasaki from an atomic bomb, the second ever used in warfare, dropped from a B-29 Superfortress bomber in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 9, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout
This August 1945 file photo from captured Japanese film shows victims of the atomic bomb who were thrown clear of a tramcar they were riding into a ditch near the the tracks, when the bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. The bomb, nicknamed "Fat Man", exploded about 500 metre above the ground, instantly killing about 27,000 of the city's estimated population of around 200,000. Three days earlier, on August 6, 1945, an American B-29 Superfortress bomber called "Enola Gay" dropped a 10,000-pound uranium 235 bomb on Hiroshima, instantly killing about 78,000 people. PHOTOGRAPHER: Stringer via Reuters
A woman prays for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing on a day commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the bombing at Nagasaki's Peace Park, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 9, 2018. Kyodo/via REUTERS
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres offers a flower wreath for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing during a ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the bombing at Nagasaki's Peace Park, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 9, 2018. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Local residents pray for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing during a mass at the Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki, western Japan, August 9, 2018, on the 73rd anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People pray for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in front of the Peace Statue on a day commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the bombing at Nagasaki's Peace Park, western Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo August 9, 2018. Kyodo/via REUTERS