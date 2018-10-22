The Japanese government is set to tell Facebook Inc to better protect its users' personal data after a leak involving British firm Cambridge Analytica that affected 87 million users globally, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

The government, which jointly investigated the data leak with British authorities, judged that the world's largest social media network did not properly manage personal data and failed to fully communicate with users, Kyodo said, citing government sources.

The government's Personal Information Protection Commission will release a statement directed at Facebook on Monday afternoon, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. It was not clear whether the statement would detail a recommendation, order or punishment.

The commission declined to comment.

Facebook has said personal data of nearly 87 million users was improperly accessed by Cambridge Analytica, which has counted U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign body among its clients.

Regulators and authorities in several countries have since increased scrutiny of Facebook. Representatives of Facebook did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.