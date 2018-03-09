Mount Shinmoe in Japan's Kyushu island erupted violently again on Friday following a powerful eruption earlier this week.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Mt. Shinmoe, which straddles Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, erupted at around 4 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

Prior to Friday's eruption, the 1,421-metre high volcano, located in the Kirishima mountain range, erupted violently on Tuesday, spewing plumes of smoke and volcanic ash around 2,100 metres into the air.

The JMA said it had been observing volcanic tremors on the mountain since the beginning of the month and that a plume had been rising from the east side of the crater.

There was a smaller eruption on March 1 and before that the volcano had last erupted in October 2017. (IANS)