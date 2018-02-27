Actress Shalini Kapoor, who is playing the mother of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's character in a film, says she is worried about the late star's children.

Following the news of Sridevi's death in Dubai on Saturday night, the nation was engulfed in sorrow. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

"I'm saddened by the news of untimely demise of my idol Sridevi. She will always be remembered for her diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. But I'm more worried about her daughters," Shalini, who will play Janhvi's mother in "Dhadak", said in a statement.

"I am playing mom to her elder daughter Janhvi. I have learnt about the love between her and Sridevi. That really can't be described in words. My heart goes out to her. May Srideviji's soul rest in peace," she added.

Interestingly, many mothers around the country have expressed similar concern when they first heard of Sridevi's sudden death on Saturday. The legendary actress is also known for showing concern and sympathy for all the artists who work in the studios.

Subhash Shinde, who did Sridevi's make-up at actor Mohit Marwahs marriage in Dubai last week, says the late actress had "so much warmth and positivity" and always treated everyone, including make-up artistes, present on a film's set like a family.

Sridevi was 54 when she passed away in Dubai late on Saturday night.

"I still cannot believe she is no more. I was there in Dubai with her for her make-up at Mohit Marwah's (her nephew) marriage. She was looking so pretty, happy and bright as ever. I came back two days ago, and on Saturday late night the news started coming in (about her death). I am still in shock," Shinde told IANS.

"She was one of the icons with so much warmth and positivity. I started working with her after 'English Vinglish' released (2012). She always treated, all of us, whether make-up artistes, dress people, everyone... like a family. We were one unit."

Shinde said she would ask him if he ate on time and how his family was doing.

Sridevi was also a painter.

"She had a great sense of colours and shades. There is an art of combining shades that complement the entire attire. She knew it right, I rather learnt it from her. She had a strong sense of aesthetics," said Shinde.

Sharing another interesting thing about the star, he said: "...The colour, ornaments, even the size of her bindi, she had an eye for detailing."

The make-up artiste worked with Sridevi in films "Puli" and "Mom".

According to him, the actress was very cooperative and patient during her make-up sessions.

"I remember during 'Puli', she was supposed to wear heavy make-up. She never threw any tantrums, was always patient and cooperative with us even though the process would be time-consuming," recalled Shinde.

"I won't say she was a perfectionist, but the fact is that she exemplifies excellence; that comes with perfection. So yes, perfection is the word to define it."(IANS)