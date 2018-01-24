SBS' upcoming drama 'Switch- Change the World' has just confirmed its lead actors.

Actor Jang Geun Suk and actress Han Ye Ri have been cast as the female and male leads for the drama.

Saram Entertainment has declared Han Ye Ri's role in the drama as the role of a prosecutor Oh Ha Ra. While TreeJ Company has also reported that Jang Geun Seuk will be playing the role of a man who becomes a swindler after his failed attempt to become a lawyer.

On January 24, after having confirmed by both the agencies, Korean media outlets moved forward with the news.

This is a major comeback for Geun Seuk as he has not done any projects since the last two years.

The 30-year-old actor is another Korea's sweetheart who gained popularity and love through his roles in hit dramas like 'You're Beautiful', 'Love Rain' and more.

Recently Jan Geun Seuk did a cameo appearance on the popular running show 'Hwayugi(A Korean Odyssey) starring Lee Seung Gi, teasing his fans a bit.

On the other hand co-star, Han Yeri worked in JTBC's 'Age of Youth 2' and is one of the promising actresses in Korean Entertainment Industry.

'Switch- Change the World' tells the story of a con artist with the brains of a prosecutor and a woman prosecutor who is set to punish swindlers.

The drama gives a sardonic message about righteousness and ponders on the thin line between good and evil.

Fans are super excited about their idol Jan Geun Seuk's comeback and are waiting for the release of the drama with much anticipation.

