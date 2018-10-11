Guardians of the Galaxy movie director James Gunn made headlines in July after his decade-old tweets surfaced in which he reportedly joked about rape. The news spread like a wildfire and he was soon fired by Disney/Marvel. Apparently, James Gunn has now found a new job after his dismissal as he is in talks to write the next Suicide Squad movie.

Warner Bros. has confirmed to io9 that former Marvel director, James Gunn, is reportedly in discussions to write Suicide Squad 2. There are speculations that he may direct the film as well.

The 2016 Suicide Squad, written and directed by David Ayer, featured an ensemble cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Scott Eastwood, Cara Delevingne, Jared Leto, and Ben Affleck. The film followed the story of a secret government agency led by Amanda Waller who recruits imprisoned supervillains from the DC world to execute a black ops mission and save the world, in exchange for reduced sentences.

Suicide Squad was made against a budget of $175 million and went on to make a whopping $746.8 million. However, the film received generally negative reviews from the critics, who criticized the plot, direction, and editing. Considering James Gunn's previous works with Marvel, it would be interesting to see how the 52-year-old director plays his card.

Soon after the news surfaced that James Gunn has changed the boat and is reportedly moving to DC, Guardians of the Galaxy movie star Dave Bautista showed interest in working alongside him in Suicide Squad 2.

In the earlier two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Bautista has worked with Gunn. When Gunn was fired by Disney for his decade-old offensive tweets, Bautista showed his immense support towards him. After the latest news surfaced, the former wrestler took to Twitter and said, "Where do I sign up!"

This is not the first time when Dave Bautista showed his support to the director. After James' dismissal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dave said during a talk show that he is really not happy with the current scenario. He also stated that he does not know if he "wants to work for Disney."

Just like Dave Bautista, Suicide Squad movie director David Ayer also welcomed James Gunn and wrote in a tweet, "I think it's an incredibly brave and smart move by the studio. James is the right man for the job!"