Paltan
Amritsar: The team of forthcoming war drama "Paltan" including director J.P. Dutta and actors Arjun Rampal, Monica Gill, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonu Sood with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after they enjoyed a meal with the CM; in Amritsar on Feb 12, 2018. IANS

Filmmaker J.P. Dutta's upcoming film "Paltan" will release on September 7.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Wednesday tweeted: "1967. A true story that was never told. 'Paltan', Releasing this September 7 in a cinema near you."

The first look of the film, based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, shows Indian and Chinese soldiers facing one another while pointing rifles at each other.

It seems to be one more epic war drama from Dutta, who is acclaimed for the National Award winning "Border".

"Paltan" also features Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane. (IANS)