Singer-actor IU is making her television comeback with the lead role in tvN's upcoming drama 'My Ahjussi.' The pretty lass will be paired opposite Lee Sun Gyun in this rom-com. The channel has confirmed that the drama will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday at 21:30 (KST) from March 21 after the completion of 'Mother.'

The drama revolves around the story of a 40-something man and a 20-something woman. IU will portray the role of Lee Ji Ahn who works non-stop to repay her debts, sacrificing her dreams and hopes. Ji Ahn also had a troubled childhood where she was left behind to live with her sick grandmother since six.

Lee Sun Gyun plays Park Dong-hoon, the second of the three brothers, who works as an engineer at an architectural firm and always has a safety-first approach to life. The plot centres around how they help each other to heal their past hardships while enduring the weight of their lives. Lee Ji-ah is also making her television comeback through this drama and she will play the role of Park Dong-hoon's wife.

IU's last drama was 'Scarlet Heart: Goryeo' and ever since then she was busy with her albums and shows. Now, it looks like an ideal time to make her comeback. In 2016, IU released her fourth studio album, 'Palette,' and her second cover album, 'A Flower Bookmark 2.'

The singer has won almost all the major accolades this year for her music. Also, she is one of the highest-earning Korean celebrities with endorsements attributing to a proportion of her income.