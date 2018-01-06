Singer IU's lovely version of 'With the Heart to Forget You' has truly turned out to be one of the greatest tributes to late singer . Along with the song, IU wrote, "Though I couldn't add this to the album, I cherish this beautiful song as a fan who loves the music. As a loving fan of his music, I'd like to express my respect and memory to Kim Kwang Seok with this beautiful song sung with all my sincerity."

Check out the video here:

The remake version was originally planned to be a part of IU's album 'Flower Bookmark Two' which hit the stores back in September 2017. However, the controversy regarding his nature of death made the star to pull out the song from the album.

Now IU has released it on January 6 midnight to commemorating the great singer's 22nd death anniversary. Kwang Seok became an instant hit in the 90s for his appealing vocals and introspective lyrics, which were broadly loved by young generations of South Korea.

The folk-rock singer has 6 studio albums and 5 compilation albums—including hit numbers such as "On the street," "Love has gone," "A letter from a private," and "Song of my life." The singer committed suicide by hanging himself on January 6, 1996.

In September 2017, a new controversy evolved when reports of his daughter's death evolved on the local Korean media. It has been reported that Kim's only daughter and heir to his vast fortune, passed away 10 years ago and his wife Seo Hae Soon lied about it. Some reports even framed Seo as the prime suspect behind the death of the singer. Ever since then, netizens have been demanding a reinvestigation of the case.