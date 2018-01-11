K-pop star IU walked away with two prestigious honors at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards that took place at Ilsan Kintex in Seoul on Wednesday evening. She received the Digital Daesang and Digital Bonsang honors.

However, what caught the attention of many was IU's emotional acceptance speech remembering the late SHINee member Jonghyun. "I am still sad, as a person, as a musician and as a friend. I have bid adieu to a person whom I have admired," IU began the speech.

She also said that she understood how Jonghyun would have struggled during the hard times. "I am sorry. It's not just me, but everyone here can relate those feelings," she said.

The singer-actress further added that everyone is so busy with their respective schedules that they even don't have the time to embrace their sadness. "It is very unfortunate. I shall request everyone to let out their emotions naturally rather than hiding it in their hearts," she added.

IU finally concluded her speech requesting her fellow members to express their emotions freely. She said, "Being an artist our music can console other, however, I also hope we spend time in understanding ourselves and our fellow members. Trying to hide your emotions gives us the greatest pain and I sincerely request everyone not to hold it back."

After her speech, IU also performed "Through the Night" with fellow members on stage as a tribute to Jonghyun.