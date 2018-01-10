The first day of 32nd Golden Disc Awards ceremony which is for digital awards was held today (January 10, 2018) at KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) in Ilsan. The second day, which is for album awards, will be held on January 11 at the same place.

This is the second year that the event is being organized at the same venue.

Actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Sung Kyung hosted the first day of the awards ceremony while Kang Sora and Sung Si Kyung will host the second day of the event.

The very first 'Golden Disc Awards' ceremony was inaugurated in 1986 and it has grown to be one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in South Korea. It is an annual awards show organized by the Music Industry Association of Korea to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry of Korea.

Check out the winners from Day 1 of 32nd Golden Disc Awards:

Digital Daesang(IU)

Digital Bonsang

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Heize

Bolbbalgan4

Akdong musician

Big Bang

WINNER

Yoon Jong Shin

Red Velvet

IU

BTS

Best Rock Band (Hyukoh)

Best New Artist(Wanna One)

Best R&B/Soul(Suran)

Best Girl Group (GFriend)

Best Boy Group (BTOB)