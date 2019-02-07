The Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, People confirms.

Reportedly she was spotted wearing a "massive ring" while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with Maroney, at Raoul's, an upscale French restaurant in New York City, according to Page Six.

"It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it," a source told the outlet. "The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots."

Apparently, the couple got cosy during a date in New York City. A few days earlier, the happy couple was spotted on another date in the West Village, all bundled up to battle freezing temperatures. We have to say that this news seems quite sudden as Jennifer and Cooke have been dating only for a few months now. Though they looked quite cosy and romantic on their dinner dates, it still seems like a shotgun engagement.

A source confirmed to People in June the actress was dating Maroney. A source told People the couple "seemed happy, occasionally holding hands" while in the French capital.

The insider noted the couple stayed at The Ritz hotel while on their "very short trip" and that they mostly "went walking together."

Lawrence just recently broke up with her ex Darren Aronofsky, and began dating Cooke a while after, but the engagement raises the question. Have they known each other long enough, her previous relationships with Nicolas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky were longer and they still didn't lead to an engagement. Well we guess, when you know, you know. We wish Jennifer Lawrence well.