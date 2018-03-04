Italians are set to vote in the country's general elections on Sunday after a divisive campaign dominated by concerns over immigration and the economy.

According to reports, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, ruling Democratic Party and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing coalition have all predicted victory, reports the BBC.

Berlusconi, 81, cannot himself hold public office until next year due to a tax fraud conviction.

The four-time Prime Minister, who has allied himself with the anti-immigrant League party, has backed European Parliament President Antonio Tajani as his choice to lead the country.

Opinion polls were banned in the last two weeks of the campaign but surveys before that suggested Berlusconi's alliance was in front but would not win a majority.

Five Star is widely expected by pollsters to emerge as the single biggest party, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, the huge number of immigrant arrivals has upset many Italians - with politicians, including from the mainstream, toughening their rhetoric as a result.

Berlusconi has called the presence of illegal migrants a "social time-bomb" and pledges mass deportations.

The campaign has seen violent clashes between far-right supporters and anti-fascist protesters.

Official results of Sunday's elections are expected in the early hours of Monday.

