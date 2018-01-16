India and Israel on Monday signed nine agreements, including in the areas of cyber security and oil and gas, following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu in New Delhi.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in cyber security was signed which envisages cooperation in the field of cyber security to develop, promote and expand cooperation in the field of human resources development through various platforms and arrangements such as training programmes, skill development, and simulator-based hands-on training.

A memorandum of intent was signed between Invest India and Invest in Israel for supporting and developing cooperation between the two sides through exchange of information on investment opportunities, relevant laws and regulations, policies and government initiatives.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Netanyahu, accompanied by a 130-member business delegation, arrived on Sunday on a six-day visit to India that will also see him going to Agra, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This is the first Prime Ministerial visit from Israel to India in 15 years after that of Ariel Sharon in 2003.

Check out some images captured during the visit of Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu to India: (All pictures credit to PIB, India)