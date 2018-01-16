India and Israel on Monday signed nine agreements, including in the areas of cyber security and oil and gas, following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu in New Delhi.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in cyber security was signed which envisages cooperation in the field of cyber security to develop, promote and expand cooperation in the field of human resources development through various platforms and arrangements such as training programmes, skill development, and simulator-based hands-on training.

A memorandum of intent was signed between Invest India and Invest in Israel for supporting and developing cooperation between the two sides through exchange of information on investment opportunities, relevant laws and regulations, policies and government initiatives.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Netanyahu, accompanied by a 130-member business delegation, arrived on Sunday on a six-day visit to India that will also see him going to Agra, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This is the first Prime Ministerial visit from Israel to India in 15 years after that of Ariel Sharon in 2003.

Check out some images captured during the visit of Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu to India: (All pictures credit to PIB, India)

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at Teen Murti Chowk
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at Teen Murti Chowk, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018. PIB
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi receiving the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu,
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi receiving the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi receives the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, in New Delhi on January 14,
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi receives the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018 PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi receives the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi receives the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at Hyderabad House
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu paying floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat
The Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu paying floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat, in Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu inspecting the Guard of Honour, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu inspecting the Guard of Honour, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Ceremonial Reception, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 15, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at Teen Murti Chowk
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, at Teen Murti Chowk, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi signing the visitors’ book, at Teen Murti Chowk
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi signing the visitors’ book, at Teen Murti Chowk, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018. The Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu is also seen. PIB
Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu signing the visitors’ book, at Teen Murti Chowk
The Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu signing the visitors’ book, at Teen Murti Chowk, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is also seen. PIB
Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu signing the visitors’ book, at Teen Murti Chowk
Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu signing the visitors’ book, at Teen Murti Chowk, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is also seen. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu paying homage to martyrs by laying the wreath, at Teen Murti Chowk
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu paying homage to martyrs by laying the wreath, at Teen Murti Chowk, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018. PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi welcomes the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, on his arrival, at Air Force Station, Palam
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi welcomes the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, on his arrival, at Air Force Station, Palam, in New Delhi on January 14, 2018. PIB