American John Isner advanced to the Miami Open final with an impressive 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, who came into the game on a 15-match winning streak.

The stats told the story as the 17th-ranked American blasted 39 winners to just 10 for the sixth-ranked Del Potro, who was unable to consistently impose his lethal forehand or make any impression on his opponent's service games here on Friday, reports EFE news agency.

The 6-foot-10 (2.08-metre) Isner set the tone by blasting an ace past the 6-foot-6 Argentine on the first point and did not face a single break point throughout the one-hour, 23-minute semi-final contest at this ATP World Tour 1000 hard-court event.

