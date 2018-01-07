Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has been suspended for three matches and fined INR 4 Lakhs with immediate effect in the Hero Indian Super League.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Chennaiyin coach Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his offensive remarks to referee during Match # 33 of JFC Vs Chennaiyin FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex on 28th December 2018.

Also, Claudio Matias (Jersey No. 10) of Delhi Dynamos FC and Sehnaj Singh (Jersey No. 28) of Mumbai City FC have been suspended for four and two matches respectively for their club's upcoming games in the Hero Indian Super League. Claudio Matias has also been fined INR 3 Lakhs and Sehnaj Singh INR 2 Lakhs.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Dynamos' Matias and Mumbai City's Singh in violation of Article 48 (serious infringement) and and Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or persons other than official) during Match # 34 between Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos at Mumbai Football Arena on 29th December 2017.