England fast bowler Liam Plunkett was roped in by Delhi Daredevils as a replacement for the injured South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the Indian Premier League (IPL), a statement said.

Plunkett has featured in 13 Tests, 65 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 T20 Internationals for England so far. This will be Plunkett's first stint in the VIVO IPL. He was picked from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) list.

Delhi opens their IPL campaign with a game against the Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday.

(IANS)