Riding on opener Jason Roy's (91 not out) scintillating knock against three-time champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils registered their maiden win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth 195-run target, the match went down to the final ball, however, Roy held his nerve to hand his side a thrilling victory.

Needing 11 off the final over, Roy hit a cover drive for four in the first ball followed by a six over fine leg. He, however, missed the next four deliveries making it a one-run, one-ball affair.

He finally took a single off the final ball to help Delhi complete a thrilling seven-wicket win against Mumbai.

Roy forged some crucial partnerships with other batters which helped Delhi taste success in their third match of the season.

While he shared a 50-run partnership with skipper Gautam Gambhir (15) for the opening wicket, the opener also stitched a crucial 69 and 60-run partnership with Rishabh Pant (47) and Shreyas Iyer (27) respectively.

For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya bagged a couple of wickets for 21 runs while left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman scalped one for 25.

Earlier, put in to bat, Mumbai was off to a flying start as openers Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis put a 102-run opening partnership. While Suryakumar smashed 53 off 32, Lewis hit a quick 28-ball 48, comprised of four six and as many boundaries.

Leggie Rahul Tewatia struck in the ninth and 11th over to get rid of the two in-form openers.

After their fall, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma (18) shared a crucial 57-run stand for the third wicket, which helped the host to cross the 150-run mark.

Apart from Ishan, who played quick-fire cameo of 23-ball 44, and Rohit, no other Mumbai batter was able to survive for long and went back cheaply to finish at 194/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Delhi, pacer Daniel Christian, Tewatia, and pacer Trent Boult bagged two wickets apiece while spinner Shahbaz Nadeem scalped one.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 194/7 (Suryakumar Yadav 53, Evin Lewis 48; Daniel Christian 2/35) against Delhi Daredevils: 195/3 (Jason Roy 91 not out, Rishabh Pant 47; Krunal Pandya 2/21)

(IANS)