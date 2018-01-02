Former South Africa batsman and World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting coach. Recently retired India bowler Ashish Nehra will be the Bengaluru based franchise's new bowling coach.

RCB will be continued to be managed by Daniel Vettori, who still remains as their head coach. Kirsten's compatriot Allan Donald was the franchise's bowling coach. He will be replaced by Nehra, who recently announced his retirement from the sport.

Kirsten and the former left-arm bowler will also be the mentors for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The former New Zealand skipper has expressed his delight adding the South African and Nehra to his backroom staff.

"I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore," Vettori said, as quoted by IANS.

"Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season."

RCB chairman Amrit Thomas said: "RCB players stand apart from the rest, for their bold and fearless outlook."

"We are confident that the cricketing expertise that Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra bring to the coaching team led by Daniel Vettori, will help the team play bold in the new season. We are very thrilled to have them on-board."

Meanwhile, Australia's Andrew McDonald, who joined the RCB last season, will take care of the bowling talent development and analytics while Trent Woodhill will handle the fielding department and the Batting Talent Development and Analytics.

(With inputs from IANS)