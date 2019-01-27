Apple has been pushing their trade-in services for users of older iPhones to get the newer Apple iPhone XS and its other new generation phones. However, the process for the trade-in seems to be daunting for many interested consumers. Here's what we know about how to trade your devices for a cheaper Apple iPhone XS.

As seen on Macrumor's report, Apple has an active promotion that allows users to trade their older iPhone models for an Apple iPhone XS for as low as $29.99. However, the promo only applies to devices as old as the iPhone 6. Here's the list of the applicable devices for the promo and the discounts they afford for an iPhone XS and other 11th generation iPhones:

iPhone 6 - $24.99 per month/$599 for iPhone XR, $35.99 per month/$849 for iPhone XS

iPhone 6 Plus - $22.99 per month/$549 for iPhone XR, $33.99 per month/$799 for iPhone XS

iPhone 6s - $22.99 per month/$549 for iPhone XR, $33.99 per month/$799 for iPhone XS

iPhone 6s Plus - $20.99 per month/$499 for iPhone XR, $31.99 per month/$749 for iPhone XS

iPhone 7 - $20.99 per month/$499 for iPhone XR, $31.99 per month/$749 for iPhone XS

iPhone 7 Plus - $18.99 per month/$449 for iPhone XR, $29.99 per month/$699 for iPhone XS

iPhone 8- $18.99 per month/$449 for iPhone XR, $29.99 per month/$699 for iPhone XS

Once you've decided to trade in, you can check the official Apple website for some information about the trade-in process. So far, trade-in is possible if you visit the nearest Apple store with your phone and ask for the Apple GiveBack system. Double check if your phone is eligible for the iPhone XStrade-in promotion.

Alternatively, the trade-in can also be done online, and Apple will send you a prepaid shipping label to mail your device to Apple once you're done with filling up the the online process. Regardless of which process you choose, make sure to prepare enough cash to avoid any problems. The whole process will take two to three weeks to be completed once you've settled everything and Apple receives your device.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.