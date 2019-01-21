iPhone users now have a way to add passcodes to their apps. The process could be a bit tedious but will be worth it if you need some of your personal files to be secure. Here's what we know about passcode locking.

To get started, you'll need to use the App Limits feature on the Settings menu of your phone. From there, you'll have to do the following tasks

Pick Screen Time in Settings

Enable Screen Time then set your passcode for it

Tap the Devices button on the upper left and pick your current device which is the first from the top.

Start picking apps you want to lock. Some apps are hidden under other larger apps so try pressing a relevant app that if you can't find the one you're looking for

Once the app is selected, tap the "Add Limit" button.

To add more apps to be locked, tap the "Edit Apps" button and keeping adding all the apps you want locked.

Once you're done, start tinkering with the Timer on the top of the screen to set how long the lock would last and press Add.

Now, all the selected apps will now have a timer when being used. When the timer runs out, your phone displays a lock feature that can only be unlocked with the passcode you've set. Since the unlock code will provide you an extension of time, the timer lock doubles as a bonafide passcode lock when you set it at its fastest timer. If the timer expires on you, just unlock it and add all the time you need while others can't.

This way, other people using your phone won't be able to check out the apps you've locked for long. However, the lock does work differently for social media and messaging apps. The lock works perfectly for these apps, but the notifications and other incoming chat updates won't be able to reach you. At best, you can adjust accordingly whether you want to lock your social media apps or keep them passcode unlocked through the day if you're expecting something.

