After Apple Inc announced late in December 2017 that eligible owners of iPhone 6 to iPhone 7 Plus are entitled to have their batteries replaced for US$29, stocks were sold like hotcakes as customers scurried to stores to secure their discounted batteries. As a result, the Cupertino technology giant has to release a memorandum informing that they are in short of battery supplies for some models.

The limited supply of iPhone 6 Plus batteries hampers Apple from accommodating all device owners around the world in its replacement program. In an internal document obtained by MacRumors earlier in the week, the company informs all retail stores and Authorised Service Providers (ASP) that restocking may happen until late March to early April in the US and other regions.

Also read: Apple apologises for slowing down old iPhones, offers $29 battery replacements

Apple is also in short of replacement batteries for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s Plus but assures to replenish stock in "approximately two weeks". Meanwhile, batteries for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE are available in most countries "without extended delays".

Regions like the Middle East, Africa, Russia, Latin America and Turkey may experience varying times of delivery of new stocks.

Instead of US$79, the company was forced to offer repair services and battery replacements for older iPhone models at a lower price after it was found out intentionally throttling the performance of the phones to avoid the excessive consumption of battery life and unexpected shutdowns. Currently dropped to US$29, the original price will resume on December 31, 2018.

Interested consumers may have to book an appointment at an Apple Store or ASPs to get their phones fixed. Devices that will fail a diagnostic test are the only ones eligible to have a battery replacement for US$29.