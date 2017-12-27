The first public iOS 11 jailbreak has finally been released for 64-bit devices like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Called LiberiOS, this jailbreak is semi-untethered in nature based on Ian Beer's async_wake exploit.

Hacker Jonathan Levin opened LiberiOS to the public just days after releasing the LiberTV 1.1 jailbreak for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. It is important to note, however, that this jailbreak is not a fully functional one, giving only root and SSH access.

As of the moment, there is no official word from Cydia creator Jay "Saurik" Freeman if or when he would release the updates to Cydia and Cydia Substrate, which are necessary to install jailbreak tweaks and packages.

Apart from the latest mobile handsets of Apple, LiberiOS also supports older devices like iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPads and sixth-generation iPod touch, as long as they are running iOS 11 through iOS 11.1.2.

A couple of reminders have to be observed before moving forward with the installation.

First, LiberiOS only supports 64-bit devices iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus running on iOS 11 through 11.1.2. Do not attempt to use this on other devices as it may render them damaged.

Download the LiberiOS IPA file here.

How to jailbreak iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

While Freeman still has to update Cydia and Cydia Substrate, you can use this jailbreak for root and SSH access. Here's how you can jailbreak 64-bit devices like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus running iOS 11 through iOS 11.1.2 using LiberiOS:

Step 1: Plug your iPhone into a PC or Mac using a Lightning cable. Use iTunes to backup your phone's data.

Step 2: Open Cydia Impactor on your PC or Mac and drag the LiberiOS jailbreak IPA file into it. Enter your Apple ID and password of an Apple Developer account. Note that free developer accounts will revoke app access within seven days which means you will have to resign and re-sideload it. Paid developer accounts last for a year.

Step 3: When warning pops up, click OK. Wait for Cydia Impactor to sign and validate the IPA file.

Step 4: Once done, go to Settings > General > Profile(s) & Device Management. On some devices, it could be just General > Device Management. Select the associated profile and then click Trust. Tap Trust again to confirm.

Step 5: Go back to your home screen and open the LiberiOS app. Tap the Do it button and wait for it to finish.

You have just jailbroken your iPhone. Remember that this jailbreak is semi-untethered, which means you will have to put your phone into jailbreak mode after every reboot.