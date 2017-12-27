The official public release of iOS 11 jailbreak for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone Plus and other 64-bit devices marks a new leap in the community. Many iOS device owners in the jailbreak scene must have been ecstatic after Jonathan Levin finally rolled out LiberiOS for all enthusiasts to enjoy.

IBTimes Singapore has compiled the seven most popular and the best Cydia repositories and sources for iOS 11 jailbreak which you might want to check out below.

1. BigBoss Repository

Being the largest repository in the entire Cydia directory, you can find a lot of themes, mods, tweaks and apps here. For the beginners in the jailbreak scene, it is highly recommended to visit BigBoss first. Source URL: http://apt.thebigboss.org/repofiles/cydia/.

2. iPhoneCake Repository

There's no other Cydia source that can be perfect for game fanatics than iPhoneCake. In fact, one server says 50 per cent of people in the community spend most time on playing games and this repository is a crowd magnet. Source URL: http://cydia.iphonecake.com/.

3. Hackulo.us Repository

For people in the jailbreak landscape, Hackulo.us is the place to score premium apps that are available at no cost. This repo also includes apps and tweaks such as installous, crackulous, hresources, idone and security.deb, among many others. Source URL: http://cydia.hackulo.us.

4. Insanelyi Repository

Customisation is the forte of Insanelyi. Housing a massive amount of tweaks, apps and mods, this repository has the power to make your device stunning as it had never been before. Source URL: http://repo.insanelyi.com.

5. iHackStore Repository

This repository is lauded for its wide variety of free apps and tweaks. But iHackStore is more known for having some unique tweaks that you can get for free. Source URL: http://ihackstore.com/repo/.

6. xSellize Repository

Another gamers' favourite, xSellize offers thousands of games from SEGA, Game Boy, NES and others. It also has innumerable apps, tweaks and themes in store. Source URL: http://cydia.xsellize.com/.

7. iHacksRepo Repository

Another place to get your iPhone customisation habits to the next level, iHacksRepo has a pretty good amount of apps and tweaks to transform your phone the way you want it. Source URL: http://ihacksrepo.com.