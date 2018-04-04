The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday that seven countries have declared their interest in hosting 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The IOC said in a statement that Austria's Graz, Canada's Calgary, Japan's Sapporo, Sweden's Stockholm, Italy's Cortina d'Ampezzo, Turin and Milan, Switzerland's Sion and Turkey's Erzurum had submitted letters to compete for the event, reports Efe.

"I warmly welcome the NOCs' and cities' interest in hosting the Olympic Winter Games. The IOC has turned the page with regard to Olympic candidatures," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

"Our goal is not just to have a record number of candidates, but ultimately it is to select the best city to stage the best Olympic Winter Games for the best athletes of the world," he added.

The seven bidders are to go on with a dialogue phase before the IOC elects a host city in September 2019.

Meanwhile, the United States Olympic Committee has shown interest in hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics.

(IANS)