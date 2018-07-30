A 39-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested from Orchard Link bar after he allegedly threw beer bottles at the customers there. The incident associated with the case apparently happened at 01.57 AM on Sunday, June 29, 2018.

As per eyewitnesses, the man who committed the crime was fully intoxicated during Sunday night, and he suddenly smashed beer bottles while drinking at the bar. The alleged convict also threatened the customers by using broken beer bottles.

Even though the intoxicated man threw beer bottles at the customers, no injuries were reported so far. As per reports, it was due to an argument between the alleged convict and a section of people which resulted in the bizarre incident.

Seeing the rash acts of the man, bar employees soon alerted the Singapore police. Police officials soon arrived at the scene, and held the culprit in action. Later, the Singapore police revealed that further investigation is going on.

The Police are expected to question bar employees and other people at the scene to determine the exact reason which compelled the man to engage in such acts. The CCTV footages shot inside the bar could also play a pivotal role in determining the exact reason behind the attack.

Police have not revealed the name of the person who has been arrested.

The arrest news inside the bar came just a few days after Singapore police nabbed five people for rioting and injuring a 27-year-old man in Serangoon Road. The arrested people Victor Alexander Arumugam, Arjun Retnavelu, Haresh Shanmuganathan, Dinesh Kumar Ruvy and Sharvin Raj Suraj were charged for rioting using deadly weapons.

Police, after the arrest, revealed that investigations are going on. The investigation officers also added that the culprits had used deadly weapons like a chopper, baton, and parang during the attack. If found guilty, these five alleged convicts could face an imprisonment of ten years and caning.