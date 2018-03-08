On the occasion of International Women's Day, when every celebrity is busy wishing their fans through social media, Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation for her winking talent in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut film Oru Adaar Love, is yet to join the bandwagon.

On Instagram, the 18-year-old's last post was recorded on March 7. She posted one of her pictures and captioned: "She was life itself. Wild and free. Wonderfully chaotic. A perfectly put together mess."

When IBTimes Singapore contacted the young actress for International Women's Day, there was no response from her side. It seems that Priya is extremely busy with her projects and assignments in the industry.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the Oru Adaar Love fame is allegedly charging about Rs. 8 lakh per post on social media. Priya, who came, winked and conquered the internet, has become a favourite of many leading brands that are ready to take her for endorsements at any cost.

The Malayalam actress became the third famous celebrity in the world to garner more than 600,000 followers on Instagram in a single day after Kylie Jenner (860,000 on Feb 5, 2018) and Cristiano Ronaldo (650,000 on Feb 13, 2017).

On Instagram, Priya has 5.1 million strong follower base, which is tripling at a rapid pace and she is making full use of the hype. Each of her Instagram posts is getting millions of likes and comments from her fans. No wonder, leading brands are approaching the actress to promote their products.

With her staggering fan following on social media, Priya has left behind eminent B-town celebrities such as Esha Gupta and Mouni Roy. In addition, she has also become the most-searched celebrity on Google search engine, leaving the sexy and stunning Sunny Leone way behind. Besides Sunny, the young actress has also taken over the popularity of DeepikaPadukone and Katrina Kaif on Google.

Although a number of images have been posted on several Twitter accounts named Priya Prakash Varrier on International Women's Day 2018, none of them is being considered the true account as they are not verified.