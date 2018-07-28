A video recently submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and time travel enthusiasts. The eerie video shows a seemingly intergalactic portal being opened up in the skies of West Virginia.

The spooky incident happened in the night, and a local resident captured the mysterious sky phenomena on his smartphone. After zooming in the mysterious portal on the skies, the eyewitness was shocked to see a wormhole like entity, and he soon sent it to MUFON for further investigation.

The video later gained popularity after it was shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania'. Most of the viewers who watched the video argued that the mysterious object might be an alien UFO from the deep space. These theorists also argued that aliens are using these intergalactic portals to travel quickly from one planet to another.

A section of other people claimed that the portal opened in the skies might be used by time travellers. As per time travel enthusiasts, the US government has already mastered the technology of time travel, and they are using these portals to visit the past and future.

"Wow one of the more unusual pics of a sky anomaly it looks like a portal or maybe a ufo coming in?," commented tog ol bitties, a YouTube user.

"Unfortunately humanity has no say in space jurisdiction or what technology 'is up' there... Doing what! So to me, this is one of the many sun simulators up there creating heat and planetary mayhem for their horrible cause. China just released there Halton Calder facility in online and ramping up, as has Germany recently put there Sun simulator into action. God help us from ourselves," commented Arch Angel, another YouTuber.

The new sighting came just a few days after another interdimensional portal was opened in the skies of New Jersey. The video surfaced then showed eerie lights appearing and disappearing in the skies, and it perplexed many local residents.