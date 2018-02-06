Technology giant Intel has developed a prototype for a pair of smart glasses, which literally looks like normal spectacles. The company has named the smart glass 'Vaunt', and interestingly, it does not have a camera which pops out, no LCD screen, no gesture area to swipe, and no camera or microphone. Instead, the streamed information which you will see on what looks like a computer screen is actually being projected on your retina.

A smart glass just like a normal spectacle

Initially, the news of Intel's latest hardware was broken on last February when Sarah Frier and Ian King of Bloomberg revealed that the company is looking for investors to take a majority stake in its augmented reality (AR) unit. Now, in an exclusive report, 'the Verge' has posted a video which depicts the prototype of the Vaunt smart glasses.

Unlike the Google glasses, this gadget from the Intel production house is designed with minimal functionality. The smart glasses weigh just 50 grams, and the user can easily wear it just like a normal spectacle. Except for the occasional red blinker, the lens display of these smart glasses will not be visible to anyone apart from the user.

Technology behind Vaunt

Vaunt is a specially designed smart glasses to view messages, notifications, and alerts in your peripheral vision. Very similar to a smartwatch, the Vaunt works over Bluetooth with an Android phone or iPhone connected on the other end. The user can control the smart glasses using an app running in the background of the smartphone.

In the right stem of the glasses, there is a suite of electronics required to power a very low-powered laser. The laser projects a monochrome image onto a holographic reflector on the glasses' right lens. Later, the image will be reflected into the back of your eyeball, directly on to the eye's retina.

Experts believe that Vaunt will be welcomed warmly by the augmented reality buffs all around the world, even though a similar prototype was released by Magicleap a few years back.