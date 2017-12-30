Tinder is a great place to find your future partner or new friends. While it is free to download, some of its coolest features have to be purchased. Otherwise, you won't enjoy the app in its full capacity.

Good thing, a modified or hacked version of the app has been made available. If your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch runs iOS 11, iOS 11.2 or iOS 11.3, you can get Tinder++ without any worries.

Also read: App Store year-end sale makes premium iOS apps free

Aside from the fact that you can take advantage of the premium features, Tinder++ boasts custom-made features that cannot be enjoyed in the official Tinder app. First, you get to see the last seen time of a user. Second, it will not display any alert confirmation for the first like or dislike. And third, it is way smoother than previous versions.

How to install Tinder++ on iOS 11 devices

Check out below the steps to download and install the Tinder++ app on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 11, iOS 11.2 or iOS 11.3:

Step 1: Connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC or Mac using a USB cord.

Step 2: Download the Tinder++ IPA file from here.

Step 3: If you don't have the Cydia Impactor tool yet, you can download it from here.

Step 4: Sideload the downloaded IPA file on your device using Cydia Impactor. Just drag and drop the file from where it is currently to the Cydia window.

Step 5: Enter your Apple ID credentials. Wait for the installation process to finish.

Step 6: Go to your device's home screen and then proceed to Settings > General > Device management > Trust Tinder++.

You can now enjoy a hacked version of the Tinder app with all its premium features for free!