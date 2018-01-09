The Supremacy Kodi add-on is an excellent one-stop place for live TV shows, live sports, children shows, 4K movies and a lot more. The version 1.4.4 update has just been released to fix some errors.

It may be an old name, Supremacy continues to be an up-to-date and well-rounded source of content. What most users love about this add-on is the number of options they get in a single place. Not to mention, the recent update brings about quality links to content.

The Supremacy Kodi addon offers the following options in the main menu bar: 3D Films, 4K Movies, Live IPTV, Free IPTV, Kids IPTV, Kids Movies, New Releases, TV Shows, Movies, Box Sets, Sports (by listing), Sports (by channel), Documentaries, Seasonal Shows and YouTube. Live sports channels have tonnes of links to choose from.

In addition, dead links are gone after the update as they are replaced by quality ones. However, there could be times that the add-on does not work. This is because Supremacy pulls the data from the public internet, meaning no content is stored within the add-on itself.

How to install Supremacy Kodi add-on

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to install the Supremacy add-on on your Kodi box:

Step 1: Enable unknown sources. To do this on Krypton or Leia, head over to Settings > Add-ons > Turn On Unknown Sources > Yes.

Step 2: Launch the Kodi app. From the main menu, go to SYSTEM > File Manager > Add source > None.

Step 3: Copy and paste this source URL http://supremacy.org.uk/zip/repo/ and click OK.

Step 4: Highlight the box below and input Supremacy as the name for this source. Click OK and then OK again.

Step 5: Go back to your Kodi home screen. For Krypton and Leia version, head over to Add-ons > Add-on Browser. For Jarvis, proceed to SYSTEM > Add-ons.

Step 6: Choose Install from Zip File > Supremacy > repository.video.supremacy-1.5. Wait for it to be enabled.

Step 7: Choose Install from Repository > repository.supremacy-1.5.zip > Video Add-ons > Supremacy > Install. Wait for it to be enabled.

You can now start using your Supremacy Kodi add-on!