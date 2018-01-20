Showbox is a spectacular app for streaming movies and TV shows for free, without any paid subscription or membership. From action or romantic movies to TV drama and sitcoms, this app is a great hub for your entertainment needs.

There are tonnes of apps available in the market that allows you to watch free content. Showbox is unique as it's so hard to find third-party platforms that give you access to movies and shows and download them as well.

Also read: Install Instagram++ on iOS 11/11.1/11.2 to get latest custom updates [No Jailbreak]

With its latest update, the Showbox app has received additional features and an improved interface. Most importantly, you can install it on any iPhone or iPad devices running on iOS 11, iOS 11.1 or iOS 11.2 without jailbreaking your device.

How to install Showbox

To install this app, you need a third-party app store where you can get it for free, as this is not offered on the official App Store. Here's a step-by-step guide to install it:

Step 1: Go to www.vshare.com using your Windows PC and look for the download button of vShare for iOS. Click on the button that says Download Unjailbroken version.

Step 2: Once downloaded, run the application and tap on Trust.

Step 3: Open vShare.

Step 4: Connect your iPhone or iPad using a USB cable once prompted.

Step 5: Tap on Trust on your iOS device to authenticate the connection.

Step 6: Once you see the vShare dashboard, look for Apps on the navigation menu and click on it.

Step 7: Type Showbox in the search box and click enter. Click on the relevant result to open it and click on the download button.

Step 8: Once downloaded, run it.

Step 9: Once done, launch Showbox from your home screen. You need to Trust it once asked.

You can now enjoy your access to countless movies and TV shows.