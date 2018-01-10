PlayBox HD is an app packed with movies, videos, TV series and cartoons all in high-definition quality. It can now be installed on iOS 11 and later versions without the need to jailbreak a device or a PC support.

When it comes to the best media streaming apps, PlayBox HD finds a good competition with PopcornTime and MovieBox. All of them offer a wide variety of genres such as horror, action, comedy, anime, fiction, science and more.

On top of the beautifully designed layout is the option to create a personalised playlist so users can watch content according to one's taste. One distinct quality of this app is the ability to download shows for streaming later. Users can also choose the quality of videos they want to download.

Before moving forward to the installation process, make sure that your battery is charged at least 50 per cent and your device is connected to a strong internet connection. You might also need to clear out a fair amount of space on your storage to accommodate the file.

How to install PlayBox HD

There are two ways to install the PlayBox HD app on your iPhone or iPad. Although both may be an easy route, we will use the one that has fewer steps and will not bombard you with redirect links to advertisements.

Step 1: Open Safari and go to www.playboxhd.net.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for Download for iOS. Underneath is the linked Install App. Tap on it.

Step 3: A warning message saying "ia801303.us.archive.org would like to install "PlayBox HD"' will pop up. Choose Install.

Step 4: Go back to your home screen and wait for the installation to wrap up.

Once done, you can now enjoy the PlayBox HD app on your device.