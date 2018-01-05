The le890 app is a third-party app store that allows you to download paid games and apps for free, and spend coins on some of them at no cost. While Apple does not want this in the official App Store, you still have the chance to take advantage of apps of this kind.

Like any other app stores, le890 has now been made compatible with iOS 11 and its firmware versions, as well as the older ones. Originally made for Chinese users, good thing that this app begins to cater to English-speaking users. However, le890 will still communicate in Chinese, so you have to read apps based on their logos or icons.

To get the English version of the Le890 app, you can follow the step-by-step guide below. This tutorial is applicable to your iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.2, and no more jailbreak or PC is required to do this.

Step 1: Open Safari on your device and copy and paste this URL: le890.com. Or, click here to be redirected.

Step 2: The orange-themed home page of le890 in Chinese shall welcome you. If you are using Google Chrome, you may be able to use the auto-translate feature. Regardless, you may tap the yellow button to begin installing the app.

Step 3: A warning message will pop up. Just click Allow.

Step 4: Another warning message will show up. Just click Install.

Step 5: Enter your six-digit passcode.

Step 6: One more warning message will pop up. Just click Install, and then Install again. Click Done.

Go to your device's home page and open the app. You can now install any premium app or use coins in games without being charged.