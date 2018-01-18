Instagram ++ is a non-jailbreak tweak designed to improve the user experience with the app by providing customs features and breaking restrictions in the official app. In its latest update, developers of the app bring several new features, including the ability to hide bio information and comments in full feed view.

The modified or hacked version of Instagram allows users to choose between full feed and thumbnail view for main and explore feed types, show full timestamps for posts with customisable date/time formats, and hide bio information in profile view and comments in full feed view. Its more popular features include spoofing of follower count, re-gramming of videos and photos and the ability to open links inside the app.

How to install Instagram++

Before proceeding, make sure to delete your Instagram app if you have one. This app can also be used in newer models, like the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. If you wish to get all those goodies, here's the simplest way to install Instagram++ on your iPhone or iPad without PC required or any jailbreak:

Step 1: Download the Instagram++ IPA file onto your computer.

Step 2: Download Cydia Impactor from here.

Step 3: Connect your device to your computer using a USB cable.

Step 4: Open Cydia Impactor.

Step 5: Drag and drop the IPA file downloaded in Step 1 onto Cydia Impactor.

Step 6: Cydia Impactor will ask for your Apple ID and password. Enter those. You can also create an alternative Apple ID and use it instead.

Step 7: After the app is installed, go to Settings > General > Profiles (Device Management/Profiles & Device Management). Look for the profile with your Apple ID and open it.

Step 8: Select the Trust button.

You can now enjoy your Instagram app.