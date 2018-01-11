Facebook has pushed out a spate of disappointing in-app features and functionalities over the years. One major change took effect in 2016 is the use of Messenger as a standalone app, thereby cutting smartphones access to it right from the Facebook interface.

The latest Facebook++ version brings the key to that restriction on top of the other features that the official Facebook app does not have. These include the added security of your app using a password or a fingerprint, if applicable; the full-screen view and hiding of tabs; and the option to disable videos from automatically playing.

The so-called hacked or modified app can also enable users to download any videos or copy and paste them anywhere else. Another great and favoured feature is the removal of advertisements.

How to install Facebook++

To get started, follow the below steps to install the Facebook++ app on your iPhone or iPad running on iOS 11.1 or iOS 11.2. You need not jailbreak your device to perform the succeeding process.

Step 1: Download the Facebook++ IPA file here.

Step 2: Copy the downloaded file to your PC. If you are a Mac user, you can either perform the official process via Xcode 7 or Cydia Impactor tool. Windows PC users can only sideload the Facebook++ IPA file via Cydia Impactor tool.

Step 3: Once the Facebook++ app is sideloaded, wait a few wait minutes to complete the process. Follow onscreen instructions.

Step 4: Go to Settings > General > Profile & Device Management. Look for the profile associated with Facebook++.

Step 5: Select Trust and Trust again to confirm the process.

Step 6: Navigate back to your home screen and wait until the app is fully installed.