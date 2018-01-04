Facebook is currently experimenting a small test to let users post their Instagram "Stories" directly to WhatsApp Status and the new feature allows users post decorated photos, videos and GIFs on WhatsApp which will disappear after 24 hours.

"An Instagram Story posted as a WhatsApp Status also becomes encrypted like the rest of WhatsApp," TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

"We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that 'Instagram Stories' and 'WhatsApp Status' both now have 300 million daily active users.

The features, which are developed to withstand competition from similar features on rival app Snapchat, will now give it a run to retain its 173 million daily active users in tact.

Facebook has also rolled out a feature that lets users share 'Instagram Stories' directly to 'Facebook Stories'. The option to syndicate Instagram Stories to Facebook Stories is available for only US users for now and will be officially rolled out for everyone around the world.

WhatsApp will integrate publicly available third-party apps to keep this feature, reported Techcrunch. "Users get an option to tap to share to WhatsApp from the Instagram sharing screen, but they still have to press "send" in WhatsApp to post the story," explained the online tech magazine.

Based on a tip-off from a reader based in Brazil, where a local blog has reported several sightings with the Instagram Story and the WhatsApp Status.

New Year Eve record for WhatsApp:

More than 10 million people around the world went live on Facebook to share their New Year's Eve moments with their communities, the company has said.

"The night topped last year's live broadcast activity, with people sharing 47 per cent more live videos than last year," Erin Connolly, Product Manager at Facebook, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp also hit a new milestone on New Year's Eve with more than 75 billion messages sent by its users.

According to VentureBeat, the new record represents the most messages sent in a single day in the chat app's history. The previous record was set in 2016, also on New Year's Eve, with 63 billion messages sent. The 75 billion number included 13 billion images and five billion videos.

WhatsApp registered these numbers despite the fact that users in India and other parts of the world went into a frenzy after the messaging platform went down at midnight on New Year. It was restored in two hours.

According to downdetector.co.uk, it received 2,012 reports that WhatsApp was not working at its peak. The record was also set despite WhatsApp discontinuing support for Blackberry OS and Windows Phone services on December 31.

For the New Year's Eve, Facebook had launched several live features, like live Augmented Reality (AR) effects and party hats.

"We saw more than three times as many broadcasts with a friend on New Year's Eve compared to an average day in December, making it the biggest day so far for Live With," Facebook said.