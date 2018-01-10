Korean boy band Infinite made their comeback with a new album after losing member Hoya, who decided to quit the team last year to pursue his solo career.

The now six-member group released the album "Top Seed" containing 12 tracks including three solo songs by Dongwoo, L and Sungjong.

"We worked hard to fill this album with our musical side since it's our first album as the six of us," explained Sungyeol.

According to Woohyun, "There are many songs that didn't make it on this album. We also worked with new composers on b-side tracks. We found songs that were a good match for the six of us and created a good album."

He said there are only three solo tracks as the group wanted the album to focus on the group since it is the first time that they came up with an album with six members participating.

Dongwoo's solo track is "TGIF," which he said, "I thought a lot about how to use the advantages of urban and R&B while having a fun sound."

Leader Sunggyu said he wanted to be featured in the song but Dongwoo refused, explaining "he promoted it by saying that his song is the best track on the album."

L has "Reminisce," a lyrical song that "I wrote the lyrics myself. At the fan meeting last week, I sang the band version, but put the original version in the album for the fans. This is my first time having a solo track in an Infinite album, so I'm happy."

"Confession" is Sungjong's solo song, saying "It's a refreshing song that I can pull off and a song that highlights my voice. I thought of our fans and sang with a heart-fluttering feeling. Many fans loved it at the fan meeting, so I was happy."