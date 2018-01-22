Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday launched its "Great Republic Day Sale" with one-way fares starting as low as Rs 769 and Rs 2,469 for travel to select destinations on both its domestic and international network respectively.

The airliner carried out a huge advertisement in national dailies following which the rush created resulted in bringing down the website within few hours. An exclusive url with 'sorry' was added by the airliner to regret the service down. https://www.spicejet.com/sorry/

According to the airline, the four-day sale launched on Monday would be open till January 25 while the travel period covered would be till December 12. The airliner is also offering the customers to download the mobile app and avail additional discount on sale and regular fares.

The company said in its ad:"Guaranteed lowest fares, lowest cancellation fee and best deals." However, the website www.spicejet.com remained inaccessible throughout the day.