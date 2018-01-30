India shares retreated from record highs on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers while weak global cues also hampered risk appetite.

Asian shares declined, tracking Wall Street following a slide in Apple shares on news that the company will cut production of its iPhone X smartphone.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 percent after rising to an all-time high the previous day. Australian stocks shed 0.4 percent, South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent, Reuters data showed.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.69 percent at 36,033 while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 0.73 percent to 11,049.

Among the top Sensex laggards, Asian Paints fell 2.1 percent, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories declined 2 percent, Axis Bank dropped 1.8 percent while Kotak Mahindra Bank was down 2.2 percent.

Wockhardt lost 9 percent after the company posted a loss of Rs40.76 crore in the December quarter

But shares of Amber Enterprises India surged over 37 percent on debut after it's initial public offer was subscribed more than 165 times last week.

Indian Oil shares climbed 4.5 percent after its third-quarter profit nearly doubled, beating estimates.

Reliance Communications gained 11 percent after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss.