Reuters

India shares ended at fresh record highs on Tuesday, driven by sustained overseas inflows after positive earnings and the government's efforts to contain fiscal deficit target.

Risk appetite got a lift after an International Monetary Fund report showed India was set to regain the title as the world's fastest growing major economy in 2018-19.

At 0610 GMT, the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.61 percent at 36,016 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.69 percent to 11,042.

Among the top Sensex gainers, Tata Steel rose 3.8 percent, Coal India gained 2.9 percent, ICICI Bank added 2.8 percent while State Bank of India was up 4 percent.

Hathway Cable & Datacom climbed 8 percent after a block deal. Around 3 million shares of the company changed hands in 2 block deals, Bloomberg reported.

Kalpataru Power Transmission advanced 6 percent after the company said it won order worth Rs871 crore.

But Rallis India lost 7 percent after the company posted 24 percent decline in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31.

Market breadth was in the favor of gainers, with about 2 stocks advancing to every 1 stock that declined.

Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced, in line with global equity markets following a deal to end a U.S. government shutdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 percent to a fresh record peak. Australian stocks climbed 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI added 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was 1.1 percent higher, Reuters data showed.