India celebrated its 69th Republic Day on January 26. In a first, leaders of 10 countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were present as chief-guests during India's Republic Day celebration this year.
Two tableaux featuring India's historical, cultural and religious bonds with the ASEAN nations were part of the 23 colorful floats that graced the Rajpath where the Republic Day parade took place.
The tableaux 'ASEAN-India at 25' made by the ministry of external affairs showed the strong binding force between India and the ASEAN nations. One of the tableaux depicted Nalanda University. The rear portion of the tableaux depicted the festival 'Bali Jatra' which is held in Odisha and marks the day when Oriya mariners also known as 'Sadhabas' sails to Bali, Java, Sumatra, Borneo and Sri Lanka.
The second tableau showcased the link between India and Southeast Asia and portrayed the Mahabodhi temple and Bodhi tree at Bodhgaya where Buddha attained enlightenment. The rear part depicted the Southeast Asian part of the Ramayana. Couples wearing traditional attires of the 10 ASEAN nations carried flags of the member nations.
President Ram Nath Kovind, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, took the first Republic Day salute. The parade was led by Army personnel carrying the ASEAN flag and flags of all 10 ASEAN nations.
It was followed by military and paramilitary contingents, mounted troops from the 61st Cavalry and mechanized columns. The military parade was commanded by Lt. Gen. Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. PM Modi paid homage to the soldiers who died in the line of duty at the India Gate. The National Anthem was played along with a 21-gun salute after the unfurling of the tricolor.
Three SU-30 MKI fighter planes fly over Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
Five Jaguar fighter planes fly over Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
C-17 Globemaster plane fly over Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
Rajpath comes alive with the dare devil stunts of Women’s Motor Cycle team ‘Seema Bhawani’ of Border Security Force, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The school children perform at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The National Bravery Awards-2017 winning children passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The tableau of the Department of CPWD passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The tableau of the Department of Income Tax passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of ITBP passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Gujarat passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Manipur passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Himachal Pradesh passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Punjab passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Assam passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Kerala passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Chhattisgarh passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Lakshadweep passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Jammu and Kashmir passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Uttarakhand passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Tripura passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Madhya Pradesh passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Karnataka passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The BSF Camel Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The National Service Scheme Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The NCC girls Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The NCC boys Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Delhi Police Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The ITBP Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Indian Air Force Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
123 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Grenadiers) Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Ladakh Scouts Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Dogra Regiment Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Maratha Light Infantry Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Punjab Regiment Marching Contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Ministry of External Affairs showcasing ancient and strong bonding between India and ASEAN, passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Tableau of Akashvani passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
Ashwini Radar passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
Nirbhay Missile passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
Akash Army Launcher passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
Mobile Base Transceiver Station passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
Weapon Locating Radar (Swathi) passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
Indian Army band with ASEAN flag bearer contingent passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rajpath, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day Parade 2018, in New Delhi on January 26, 2018.
