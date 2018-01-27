India celebrated its 69th Republic Day on January 26. In a first, leaders of 10 countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were present as chief-guests during India's Republic Day celebration this year.

Two tableaux featuring India's historical, cultural and religious bonds with the ASEAN nations were part of the 23 colorful floats that graced the Rajpath where the Republic Day parade took place.

The tableaux 'ASEAN-India at 25' made by the ministry of external affairs showed the strong binding force between India and the ASEAN nations. One of the tableaux depicted Nalanda University. The rear portion of the tableaux depicted the festival 'Bali Jatra' which is held in Odisha and marks the day when Oriya mariners also known as 'Sadhabas' sails to Bali, Java, Sumatra, Borneo and Sri Lanka.

The second tableau showcased the link between India and Southeast Asia and portrayed the Mahabodhi temple and Bodhi tree at Bodhgaya where Buddha attained enlightenment. The rear part depicted the Southeast Asian part of the Ramayana. Couples wearing traditional attires of the 10 ASEAN nations carried flags of the member nations.

President Ram Nath Kovind, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, took the first Republic Day salute. The parade was led by Army personnel carrying the ASEAN flag and flags of all 10 ASEAN nations.

It was followed by military and paramilitary contingents, mounted troops from the 61st Cavalry and mechanized columns. The military parade was commanded by Lt. Gen. Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. PM Modi paid homage to the soldiers who died in the line of duty at the India Gate. The National Anthem was played along with a 21-gun salute after the unfurling of the tricolor.