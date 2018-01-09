A 45-year-old man was allegedly pushed to his death by his own daughter, who was trying to save her lover. This shocking incident was reported from Noida city located in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on January 9.

The deceased, identified as Vishwanath Sahu, was an employee in a private company. He was rushed to the hospital following the incident. However, he later succumbed to multiple injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that Vishwanath found his 21-year-old daughter Pooja in a compromising position with her boyfriend Dharmendra, who lived in the same building. Vishwanath started berating the couple and got into a physical altercation with Dharmendra. Pooja intervened and both of them starting beating up Vishwanath. During this scuffle, Vishwanath was reportedly pushed aside. He lost his balance and fell off the stairs from the third floor of the house.

Vishwanath's son Sanjay told the media that Pooja and Dharmendra immediately fled the spot and the family is blaming her as she didn't even check on her father once. All she said was: "Whatever had to happen has happened."

Vishwanath's wife Gayatri registered an FIR against her daughter and Dharmendra. While Pooja has been arrested by police, Dharmendra is still at large.

Sector 20 station house officer Anil Kumar Shai said that a case has been registered under Section 304 (a) for murder without intention.