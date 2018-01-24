India shares were little changed on Wednesday, as investors took a pause after indexes hit fresh record highs in the previous session.

Risk appetite got a lift on news reports that the government is mulling 100 percent foreign direct investment in the banking sector.

At 0610 GMT, the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.61 percent at 36,016 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.69 percent to 11,042.

Among the top Sensex gainers, Tata Consultancy Services rose 3 percent, Dr. Reddy's gained 2.4 percent, Infosys added 2.3 percent while Yes Bank was up 1.5 percent.

L&T Technology Services jumped 7.5 percent after the company reported a 2 percent rise in net profit in December quarter.

But United Spirits lost 5.7 percent after the company reported lower-than-expected earnings.

RBL Bank Ltd fell 4.1 percent after the bank reported a rise in its bad loans.

Market breadth was in favor of the gainers, with about 2 stocks advancing to every 1 stock that declined.

Meanwhile, Asian shares took a breather after the indexes climbed to record highs in the previous session following a deal to end a U.S. government shutdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent, having jumped 1.2 percent on Tuesday to an all-time peak. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 percent as the yen strengthened, though that was from a 26-year top., Reuters data showed.