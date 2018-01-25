India shares declined on the last day of the January contract expiry in the derivatives segment, dragged by lenders such as State Bank of India.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.31 percent at 36,050 while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 0.15 percent to 11,069.

Among the top Sensex losers, Tata Consultancy Services lost 1.7 percent, Adani Ports declined 2.4 percent, Hero MotoCorp dropped 1.8 percent while State Bank of India was down 5 percent.

Biocon lost 4.4 percent after the company reported a 46 percent drop in net profit to Rs. 92 crore in the third quarter.

But Bharat Electronics gained 2.7 percent after the company said its board will meet on January 30 to consider buyback of shares.

Quess Corp gained 1.3 percent after the company said its net profit surged 107 percent from a year ago to Rs70 crore.

Market breadth was in the favour of gainers, with about 2 stocks advancing to every 1 stock that declined.

Meanwhile, Asian shares held near record highs following a deal to end a U.S. government shutdown while the dollar struggled after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker currency.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after hitting an all-time peak for the ninth session in a row. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.9 percent, hit by the dollar's decline against the yen, Reuters data showed.